Seized child pornography included Cypriot girls

Investigations are continuing into the child pornography files, which include photos of Cypriot girls, that were found in the computer of a 22-year-old Nicosia man who was arrested last week, police said on Monday.

The 22-year-old was arrested on Friday following a search of his home during which police seized a computer and a mobile phone. In the computer, police located 165 child pornography files of which around 10 are of underage girls from Cyprus. The files include photos and videos.

“A number of underage girls have been located [in the files] that appear to be in Cyprus,” police spokesman Andreas Angelides said on Monday.

The head of the police cybercrime unit, Andreas Anastasiades told media over the weekend that a 15-year-old girl – among those who have been identified in the files – has already given a statement to the investigation team, while efforts are underway to locate the others.

“Most worrying in this case is that the video of the identified 15-year-old victim from Cyprus has been posted on a pornographic site,” Anastasiades said. He added that it appeared that the video in question reached the 22-year-old through an acquaintance of the 15-year-old.

“More systematic work is necessary to locate these underage girls in order to take the necessary actions and to protect against potential spread of the photos,” Anastasiades said.

Spokesman Angelides said that the issue was being handled very carefully and that investigations would be concluded as soon as possible.

Child porn cases are a high priority for the police, he said, and stressed the importance of raising awareness on the issue to prevent such incidents.

“We are trying to open a channel of communication with members of the public and especially parents, to set aside any hesitation, which they may have had in the past. Everything should be promptly reported to the police to take measures for the protection of minors,” Angelides said.