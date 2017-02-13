Sevilla sneak past Las Palmas to stay in title race

Sevilla returned to winning ways after a late strike from substitute Joaquin Correa earned them a 1-0 win over Las Palmas on Sunday and allowed them to stay in touch with La Liga pace setters Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The Argentine midfielder broke the deadlock in the 80th minute just moments after coming on. He latched onto a long punt from goalkeeper Sergio Rico that was flicked on by Vicente Iborra.

The goal inflicted a first home league defeat of the season on Las Palmas, who had spurned a series of chances in an end-to-end second half, thwarted by a couple of outstanding saves from Rico.

Sevilla, who had failed to win on their previous two outings, are third in the standings with 46 points.

They trail second-placed Barcelona by two points and are three adrift of leaders Real Madrid, who have two games in hand.

Sunday, February 12

Atletico Madrid 3 Fernando Torres 11, Yannick Carrasco 86, Antoine Griezmann 88

Celta Vigo 2 Gustavo Cabral 5, John Guidetti 78

Las Palmas 0

Sevilla 1 Joaquin Correa 80

Leganes 0

Sporting Gijon 2 Roberto Canella 67, Burgui 83

Villarreal 1 Bruno Soriano 63pen

Red Card: Roberto Soriano 71

Malaga 1 Charles 14

Saturday, February 11

Osasuna 1 Sergio Leon 33

Real Madrid 3 Cristiano Ronaldo 24, Isco 62, Lucas Vazquez 90+3

Athletic Club 2 Iker Muniain 71, Aritz Aduriz 89

Deportivo Coruna 1 Emre Colak 42

Alaves 0

Barcelona 6 Luis Suarez 37,67, Neymar 40, Lionel Messi 59, Alexis 63og, Ivan Rakitic 65

Real Betis 0

Valencia 0

Friday, February 10

Espanyol 1 Hernan Perez 35

Real Sociedad 2 Carlos Vela 26, Asier Illarramendi 61

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Monday, February 13

Eibar v Granada CF (1945)