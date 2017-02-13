Akinci cancels negotiators meeting, TC antifascist party pulls out of bicommunal Greens event over Enosis vote (Update 1)

Tuesday’s meeting of the two sides’ negotiators will not take place, Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci has reportedly announced, as part of the escalating reaction to Friday’s adoption by parliament of a far-right Elam proposal for the 1950 pro-Enosis plebiscite to be officially celebrated in schools.

According to statements he made in the north, Akinci said he was waiting to see what President Nicos Anastasiades would do before their scheduled meeting on Thursday, as otherwise, the issue was all they would discuss.

Days had passed since the House approved the decision, and there was no reaction from Anastasiades, he said.

He also described Elam, which had tabled the proposal, as a racist party that had led astray other Greek Cypriot political parties.

According to information from Turkish Cypriot sources cited by Kathimerini Online, Akinci was even considering pulling out of the talks – even if only temporarily – over the issue.

The Turkish Cypriot New Cyprus Party (YKP) on Monday pulled out of a joint event with the Cyprus Greens – Citizens’ Cooperation over the House vote.

Just 19 votes from the smaller parties including the Greens – excluding ruling Disy, which abstained, and main opposition Akel, which opposed – were enough for the proposal to be approved.

Before the House move, the Greens had organised an event – discussion on the security issue and guarantees after a solution to the Cyprus problem for Monday night at Journalist’s House in Nicosia.

It includes a presentation of preliminary research findings “Dialogue Initiative on Security” done by the Centre for Sustainable Peace and Democratic Development. The research was carried out by both Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots. The research is to be presented by Dr Alexandros Lordos, Dr. Ilke Dagli and D. George Kentas. After the presentation, a discussion with Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot political figures, journalists, researchers and others was to follow.

However, the YKP said in a statement Monday morning that they would not now be participating “for two reasons”.

“Firstly, after the decision of the parliament about 1950’s collection signatures for Enosis (following ELAM’s proposal in the Education and Culture parliamentary committee), we believe that, this will create new fears in both communities following the reaction of both sides’ political elite on basis of nationalism… We therefore believe that with the new circumstances the research will not be valid any more,” it said

“Secondly, YKP is an anti-fascist party, which means that on basis of principle we do not accept any kind of tolerance or cooperation with any kind of fascist and neo-Nazi party, like ELAM. Under these circumstances, we believe that, we don’t have any common ground to organise or have any kind of cooperation with the Cyprus Green Party – Citizens’ Cooperation.”

The House vote has been widely condemned in the north and is seen as a blow to the ongoing negotiations.