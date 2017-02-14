All about art

The third Graphic Stories Cyprus event will hit Nicosia in March, bringing with it a world of knowledge and networking opportunities for graphic designers, students, professionals or those who are interested in how graphics can be used to tell stories.

The event, which aims to give everyone involved an insight into modern graphic art and the inspiration to create their own graphic story, has an international scope aiming to give local artists a look into how the rest of the world does things.

The three-day event, March 10-12, will be divided into lectures, workshops and exhibitions in multiple locations around the capital. Lectures will be given by the man who is famous of illustrating Cypriot folktales, Hambis Tsangaris, design manager Paschalis Paschali, design educator Nicoss Souleles, expert in social media Michael Antonopoulos, illustrator Rob Snow, the team behind the award winning branding agency SPIR.TO and graphic designer Nikos Gazetas.

The lectures are free of charge and will be held at the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation in Nicosia, but reservation is required on https://www.eventbrite.com/e/graphic-stories-cyprus-lectures-tickets-30848657164?aff=es2.

Three of these speakers will also lead workshops. Rob Snow will give participants the tools needed to take traditional drawing to a new pixel level. Snow, who will deliver his workshop in English, will take all involved from sketch to Photoshop magic in a 12-hour workshop to be held on March 11-12 from 10am-1pm and 2pm-5pm at the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation. The cost is €50 if you register before February 15 and €60 until March 8.

The team behind SPIR.TO, Spiros Drakatos and Tonia Augoustaki, will show participants how to pinpoint the essence of any brand and how to help clients provide real value to their audience. This six-hour, hands-on workshop, will give the guidelines to create a Brand Core Manual, which works like a road map to reach ultimate brand communication.

This Greek workshop will take place on March 11 at the central offices of Politis newspaper in Nicosia, from 10am-1pm and 2pm-5pm. The cost is €40 if you register before February 15 and €50 until March 8.

Nikos Gazetas will take participants beyond the basics of retouching with Adobe Photoshop. Gazetas has a few techniques and tricks up his sleeve that will help participants achieve some spectacular results when it comes to retouching photos. As the workshop goes behind the basics, it is required that participants already have a working knowledge of Photoshop and that they bring their own laptops along.

This 12-hour, Greek workshop will be held on March 11-12 from 10am-1pm and 2pm-5pm at the Central Offices of Politis newspaper. The cost is €50 if you register before February 15 and €60 until March 8.

Graphic Stories Cyprus will not only offer everyone a chance to learn more about the subject of graphics by listening to professionals, it also gives them the chance to actually see some art in three exhibitions.

The first is an international poster exhibition, Nicosia: The City of Utopia. All posters on display are part of a contest and on the night of the exhibition’s opening, March 10 at 9pm at the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, the winners of the contest will be announced.

The next exhibition is Sing Me a Poser, which will open on March 11 at 5.30pm at the Central Offices of Politis Newspaper. The exhibition brings a number of graphic designers together from all over the world.

Freestyle Roots is the third exhibition and will open on March 11 at 8.30pm at the University of Nicosia, and is organised in memory of the Jamaican artist Michael Thompson.

Graphic Stores Cyprus

A three-day event with lectures, workshops and exhibitions all to do with graphics. March 10-12. Multiple locations in Nicosia. Different times. http://www.graphicstoriescyprus.com/home