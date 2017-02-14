Benfica beat wasteful Dortmund as Mitroglou scores again

Benfica beat a misfiring Borussia Dortmund 1-0 in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday thanks to forward Kostas Mitroglou’s 13th goal in his last 13 games.

Greece international Mitroglou flicked the ball into the net to open the scoring in the 48th minute as Benfica, who have now not conceded a goal at home for 383 minutes, prevented the competition’s best attack from scoring.

Dortmund, who had netted a record 21 times in the group stage, missed a second-half penalty through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who also squandered several other scoring chances on a night to forget for the Gabon striker.

The two sides will meet in Dortmund for the second leg on March 8.

