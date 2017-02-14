February rainfall so far only 12 per cent of normal

Since the beginning of October, rainfall in the Republic reached 80 per cent of what is normal, it was announced on Tuesday.

This month has so far seen only 12 per cent of what is normal for the season as regards rainfall, the Met service said.

In Nicosia, rainfall in February reached 6.7 per cent, Limassol, 13.9, Larnaca, 0.6, Paphos, 3.6, Polis, 0.6, Panayia, 3.9, and Stavros tis Psokas, 9.2.

In Prodromos, the highest village, rainfall reached 31 per cent of normal, Platania, 22, Saittas, 24, and Kellaki, 14.

