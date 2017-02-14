Get ready for Green Monday with a homemade kite

Young and old are invited to take part in the We Make Kites workshop organised by the AG Leventis Museum in preparation for Green Monday, the traditional day for flying kites in Cyprus, to support charity or just to have fun.

For the third consecutive year, the museum in collaboration with the Red Cross invites grandparents, parents and children to construct traditional kites under the guidance of museum staff with imagination and enthusiasm.

The generations are going to work together, the idea being that the adults will remember and teach, while the children will learn and all will have fun.

Green Monday is on February 27 this year, and the event We Make Kites will be held on Saturday 18 starting at 3pm at the Leventis Municipal Museum in the old neighbourhood of Nicosia.

The cost is €20 per family which includes the materials needed to create the kites in the good old-fashioned way. All proceeds from the event will go to support the humanitarian programme of the Red Cross.

Those who plan to participate can purchase a package with the materials for kite construction from the Nicosia branch of the Red Cross from Monday, February 20 and should do so well in advance of the workshop as there are only a limited number of packages.

Potential participants are advised to contact the organisers early on as places are limited and the event has proved very popular in the past two years.

We Make Kites

An educational workshop for families with children. February 18. The Leventis Municipal Museum, 15-17 Hippocrates Street, Laiki Yitonia, Nicosia. 3pm. €20 per family. Tel: 22-661475 (ext. 106 and 110), email: education@leventismuseum.org.cy