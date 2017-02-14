Man has case to answer to over 2015 killing

The Larnaca criminal court ruled on Tuesday that a 27-year-old man has a case to answer to regarding the killing of a Moldovan woman in 2015.

Panayiotis Alexandrou is facing manslaughter and conspiracy charges over the killing of Daniella Rosca, 37, in Larnaca in October 2015.

The defendant has been identified as the instigator of the attack that led to her death by two Bulgarian men who had pleaded guilty and jailed for 13 and 10 years respectively.

Alexandrou must now mount a defence either by testifying under oath and undergoing cross-examination, making a statement from the dock, or remaining silent.

The two Bulgarians broke into the woman’s apartment on the night of October 31, to try and take back around €25,000 she allegedly stole from Alexandrou.

One of the men accessed the 37-year-old’s flat from the roof, entering through the bathroom window. As soon as Rosca heard the noise, she opened the front door and started shouting.

He then ran to the door and punched Rosca. She fell in the stairwell. He then hoisted her over his shoulder, went into the apartment and when she resisted, threw her down. She hit her head on the coffee table and died.