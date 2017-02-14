Police arrest two men for assaulting T/C in November

Police said on Tuesday they have arrested two Greek Cypriots, both 22, in connection with an assault against a Turkish Cypriot taxi driver in Nicosia in November last year.

Police said they arrested one of the suspects on February 11 for a different case but then matched his genetic material to the assault.

Reports said the suspect had been identified by the driver.

He was remanded in custody for four days.

The second suspect was arrested on Monday and was remanded in custody for one day.

According to the Turkish Cypriot taxi driver, two men riding a motorcycle forced him to stop and then assaulted him in Ayios Dhometios.

The 26-year-old driver was treated in hospital for light injuries.