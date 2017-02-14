Psychiatric hospital without hot  water for a week, say nurses

Nursing staff at the Athalassa psychiatric hospital in Nicosia said on Tuesday the facility had been without hot water for a week and they have not been given any answer as to when the problem would be solved.

In a written statement, the nurses, members of public service union Pasydy, called on the authorities to assume their responsibilities.

“In many instances the nursing staff in an effort to do the best for their patients are having to heat water in electric kettles,” the statement said.

“While this helps with basic daily hygiene, with the existing situation, a daily bath is impossible.”

Although they have notified the relevant authorities about the problem with the water heating system, “we did not receive any response as to when the damage will be repaired,” they said.

The nurses said they were expressing their “strong and legitimate concerns and urge those responsible to assume their responsibilities for immediate resolution of the problem.”

The problem has again highlighted the urgent need for the construction of a new psychiatric hospital, the statement concluded.