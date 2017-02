A shop selling tyres was destroyed by a fire that broke out early Tuesday in Paralimni.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze which started at around 3am at the shop in Protaras avenue, but not before tyres, machines and other tools went up in flames.

The shop, owned by a 51-year-old resident of Paralimni, was destroyed but the exact cost has not yet been determined and the cause of the fire is as yet unknown.

No alarm system or video surveillance cameras were installed at the premises.