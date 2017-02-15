Anastasiades will personally intervene if port problems not resolved

In remarks to reporters on Wednesday night, President Nicos Anastasiades said that if the port operator does not manage to streamline its operations in the next few days he will “intervene personally”.

“We discussed it [on Wednesday] at the cabinet session, and I hope that in the coming days, either the company will take measures to gradually introduce the new systems it plans to, or there will certainly be an intervention on my part,” Anastasiades said.

“Because it is inconceivable to jeopardise the entire economy on the insistence of implementing systems that appear to have required a period of adjustment.”