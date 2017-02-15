Bank suspends eviction order following protests

February 15th, 2017

Following protests, a bank on Wednesday suspended an eviction order of a single parent family in Limassol, which reportedly owes around €80,000.

Representatives of the movement against foreclosures, single parent families, and politicians, gathered outside the house on Wednesday morning.

The bank was planning to put the property, reportedly worth over €300,000, up for sale.

Lawyer Christos Pountziouris questioned why the bank didn’t sell land belonging to the deceased husband to collect the money and complained that the bank had charged excessive interest rates in recent months.

“We have repeatedly asked to address the problem of the eviction of single parent homes, without any response to date from the state. Note that most single parent families consist of women and children and most mortgage debts relate to loans by spouses for which the legislation does not provide any solution,” the Pancyprian Association of Single Parent Families and Friends commented.

The movement against foreclosures added that the move is totally unacceptable particularly as the widow and her family has a pension of €500 as their only source of survival.

 

