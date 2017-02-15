Climate not optimal, Eide says, but remains confident

The intercommunal climate was not optimal at the moment, following last Friday’s decision by parliament to introduce a commemoration of the anniversary of the Enosis referendum, UN Special Adviser for Cyprus said on Wednesday.

Speaking after meeting President Nicos Anastasiades, Espen Barth Eide appeared convinced however, that an agreement could be struck nevertheless.

“Everybody can see that the intercommunal climate is not optimal right now, and this is something that worries all of us because despite the significant progress that has been made so far in this process, the leaders need support of some kind of broader community in order to be able to move forward and go the last mile because as we know the last mile is always the most difficult one,” Eide said.

The Turkish Cypriot side has demanded a correction of the decision; Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, whom Eide was scheduled to meet later on Wednesday, said if it was not amended there was no point to conduct negotiations.

Eide remained convinced that it is “perfectly possible to solve this dispute” but it was necessary to overcome the latest problem.

“I am actually being encouraged by my recent conversations with Greece and Turkey and the other key international players about security and guarantees, we definitely have not solved it, I want to be very clear on that, but I think that a solution is within the realm of the possible if there is enough will and creativity to think outside the box and give new answers to all questions and new answers to some new questions as well,” he said.

He added that this could not happen “if we have deteriorating public climate in the two communities, so I think it is very important to overcome these last hurdles in an effective way and discussing this here and discussing it of course with Mr Akinci and the two leaders will discuss it tomorrow.”

After all, he said, this process is a leader – led process and the UN is facilitating to the best of their capacities, “so it has to be solved here”.