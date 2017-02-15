Diko members say they will leave party over Enosis vote

Two Diko members announced their intention of leaving the party following the party’s support of far-right Elam’s proposal to introduce an annual commemoration in public schools of the January 1950 Enosis (Union) referendum.

The first announcement came on Tuesday night from former municipal councillor Yiannis Armeftis, who had served two terms as Diko’s Limassol municipal councillor between 2007 and 2016, and was also a candidate in last December’s municipal elections.

“In reaction to the latest developments and statements, I place myself outside the Democratic Party until its leadership changes,” Armeftis said on his Facebook page.

Diko, from a democratic party, he said, has turned into a “stooge of nationalism and extremism”. He said that he would issue an announcement later in the week.

Another Diko member, Aglandjia municipal councillor Marinos Cleanthous, replied under the Armefti’ post that he would too follow suit.

“We will have to repent in this generation not merely for the hateful words and actions of the bad people but for the appalling silence of the good people,”Cleanthous said, quoting Martin Luther King.

The controversial proposal to introduce an annual commemoration in public schools of the Enosis referendum, in which 96 per cent of Greek Cypriots voted their preference for the island to be annexed to Greece, was voted by parliament on Friday.

In a plenary vote, just 19 votes from the smaller parties – excluding ruling Disy, which abstained, and main opposition Akel, which opposed – were enough for the proposal, tabled by nationalist Elam deputy Linos Papayiannis, to be approved.

The proposal made it to the plenum through the Education committee, with three votes from Disy and one each from Diko, the Citizens’ Alliance, and Solidarity.

The desire for ‘enosis’, or union with Greece, is considered one of the main reasons for the breakdown of the independent bicommunal Republic of Cyprus established in 1960.