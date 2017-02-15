Famagusta man jailed for 14 years for drugs trafficking

February 15th, 2017 Crime, Cyprus 0 comments

Famagusta man jailed for 14 years for drugs trafficking

A 40-YEAR-OLD Famagusta man was sentenced to 14 years in jail on Wednesday after he was found guilty of trafficking around 20 kilos of cannabis.

The drugs had been discovered by the authorities in May 2014.

Two other people involved in the case, Christina Alembi, the transporter, and Anastasios Frangeskou, were jailed for 10 and 14 years respectively.

Delivering the sentence, the court noted that the defendant, Kyriacos Christou from Xylotymbou, had refused to co-operate with the welfare office, whose job it is to prepare reports for defendants’ personal circumstances, nor did his lawyer argue for leniency as part of the process.

Alembi had been intercepted in a taxi between Xylotymbou and Vryssoules and had agreed with the drug squad to make a controlled delivery of the drugs.

 

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information