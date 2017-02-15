Learn the healing art of mandalas

Do you want to tune into your soul and its creative energy? One way of activating your energy grid is by learning about mandala drawing.

A mandala is a complex abstract design that is usually circular in form. In fact, mandala is a Sanskrit word that means circle.

Mandalas generally have one identifiable centre point from which an array of symbols, shapes and forms emanate. Mandalas are more than just an easy and fun way to draw something pretty though, they are also a form of guided meditation that can promote peace and balance in your life

So how do you learn to draw one? There is a chance to delve into this meditative form of creating artwork in Larnaca next week.

Two three-week courses are starting on February 21 and 22, with a programme which promises to introduce the participants to patterns of light and sound drawing and an introduction to wheel colours in week one, creating a healing Mandala using symbols in week two and rainbow healing in the final week.

Workshops are guided by visionary, mystic and spiritual teacher Serena Devi.

All the tools and materials for making mandalas in the workshops as well as morning and afternoon tea and homemade treats will be provided.

The maximum for each course is five people, so if you want to participate contact Serena Devi as soon as possible. Full payment of the fees, €75, is required in advance.

Mandala drawing course

Three-week course, 10am to 12am Tuesday starting February 21 and 5.30pm to 7.30pm on Wednesdays starting February 22. At Serena Devi’s home, Larnaca town centre. Fee: €75. Contact: serenadevi@live.com