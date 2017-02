More than 260 grammes of cannabis were seized and a 41-year-old man was arrested in connection with the possession of illegal drugs on Tuesday afternoon in Limassol.

When members of the drug squad searched the car of a Limassol resident, at around 2.35pm, they found 250 grammes of cannabis and € 1,428 in cash.

They then conducted a search at his house where they discovered a further 12 grammes of cannabis, an electronic scale and € 1,500.

The suspect was detained pending further investigations.