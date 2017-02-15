Lyric chamber music concerts from the CySO

Flute, violin, viola, cello and harp combine in two concerts this week that are bound to appeal to music lovers. Two lyric chamber music concerts with musicians of the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra will be performed in Nicosia and Paphos on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

The concerts will transport the audience, among others to the impressionistic world of Claude Debussy, the neoclassical space of Jean Francaix, the elegiac mood of Arnold Bax, and also the interbellum period (1919-1939) of Albert Roussel.

The programme in detail features:

C. Debussy: Sonata for flute, viola and harp, L. 137

J. Francaix: Quintet for flute, harp and string trio

A. Bax: Elegiac Trio for flute, viola and harp

A. Roussel: Sérénade for flute, string trio and harp, οp. 30

Flutist Virginie Bove was born in Paris in 1977. From 1995 to 2000, she was principal flute in the Sorbonne Orchestra in Paris, with which she performed in many countries including America, Italy, Switzerland and Morocco. In 2005, she joined the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra.

Violinist Anna Wrobel graduated from the Warsaw Music Academy. As a member of the Polish Festival Orchestra she toured the most prestigious concert halls and venues within the United States and Europe, and recorded for the Deutsche Grammophon as well.

On the viola, Krzysztof Wrobel worked with many orchestras after graduating in Poland and participated in many festivals in Europe before becoming a member of the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra.

Cellist Jakub Otčenášek has given concerts through European famous concert halls and has made several recordings for the Czech Radio and Czech national television.

Meanwhile harpist Katerina Kitsou graduated in 2001 from the Hochschule für Musik in Köln with the highest distinction and has played in concerts in Germany and Greece since.

The concert in Paphos is part of the official programme of the European Capital of Culture – Pafos2017

Chamber music concerts

By musicians of the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra. Saturday February 18, Pallas Theatre, Paphos Gate, Nicosia 5pm. Sunday February 19, Cultural Centre Technopolis 20, Paphos 5pm. Ticket prices: €5, €3 (children under 12). Tickets available from: Pallas Theatre (Rigenis and Arsinoes corner, Nicosia, Tel. 22-410181), online from www.cyso.org.cy, at the Theatre box office every Wednesday, 16:00-19:00 and on the concert day, 16:00-17:00

Technopolis 20: At the concert venue (18 Nikolaou Nikolaidi, Paphos, Tel: 70002420) from Tuesday-Saturday 10am to 1pm and on the concert day one hour before the concert

For Information: 22-463144, www.cyso.org.cy