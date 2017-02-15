New British Bases chief pledges to enhance ties with Cyprus

Major General James Illingworth has pledged to continue to strengthen the relationship between the Bases Administration and the Republic of Cyprus after being sworn in as the new administrator on Wednesday.

Speaking at Flagstaff House, the residence of the Administrator in Episkopi, he welcomed ambassadors and members of the Republic of Cyprus government and he promised to build upon the legacy left by his predecessor, Air Vice Marshal Mike Wigston.

“I am absolutely delighted that you’ve all been able to attend and your very presence speaks volumes about the close and important relationship between the UK and Cyprus, particularly from my perspective on security and our shared ambitions,” he said.

He referred to “Mike Wigston’s achievements, particularly the work he has undertaken to deepen the relationship between the UK and Cyprus.

Looking ahead to his tenure as the Administrator and Commander British Forces Cyprus, he spoke of his pride at being given the honour to lead the military and civilian team in Cyprus and he promised to face any challenges head-on, alongside colleagues within the RoC.

“We must face these challenges and opportunities together, as we have always done, with a spirit of mutual respect and cooperation,” he concluded.

Britain, a former colonial power, has retained two military bases on the island when it granted Cyprus its independence in 1960.