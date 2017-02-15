North changes school hours

Authorities in the north announced another change in school hours which are to be applied as of Thursday.

School hours in the north were changed in December, following the public outcry after a deadly road accident last November which claimed the lives of two students and their bus driver.

A number of protests were held following the accident were people said children were forced to go to school in the dark and they demanded that the regime in the north ditch its earlier decision not to switch to winter time.

The accident had occurred at 6.10am (7.10am Turkish time) when the school bus carrying students crashed into a truck near Pentadaktylos. The administration’s decision not to switch back from daylight saving time last October meant that at 7am, when the students were traveling to school, the sun had not risen yet.

According to the new schedule, elementary schools will begin classes each day at 8am and high schools will begin at 7.55am. The implementation of the new school hours will start on Thursday and end in June when schools close for the summer.

The new time change was aimed at adjusting the school hours to daylight.

In December, it was decided that public servants and secondary education students would go to work and school at 8.30 instead of 8.00am. Under those rules, which were applicable until February, primary schools begun classes at 7.45am.

Last week, the ‘cabinet’ also decided to re-adjust civil servants’ hours. As of Thursday, they will be going to work at 8am.