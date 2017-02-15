Paphos gardens to be spruced up with Second Nature event

The long overdue regeneration of the public gardens in the heart of Paphos old town is underway with an official Pafos2017 project titled Second Nature.

The town hall gardens in Paphos have been the subject of a drawn out wrangle involving the Church, which owns the land, and the municipality, which had leased it for decades.

A municipality spokesman confirmed that although an agreement has been reached to exchange the gardens for another plot, thus effectively handing it back to the municipality, nothing has yet been formalised.

“We’re in contact with the minister of the interior and the Bishop of Paphos to swap this piece of land for another public plot but the procedure has not yet finished,” he said.

He added that the authorities are hoping that the matter will be concluded in the next few weeks.

“Of course we have permission to go ahead with this event though,” he added.

The concept and design of Second Nature is accredited to Paphos architect and Pafos2017 event organiser, Valentinos Stefanou.

He said that the project aims to renegotiate the relationship of the public garden with the urban landscape of Paphos, through the study and design of structures.

“The structures will combine the natural landscape with aesthetic standards and will be delivered as installations. We want to encourage people to once again visit the gardens which they have generally stopped doing,” he said.

The art works are currently being constructed on site and an official opening and presentation to the public will take place on Sunday from 3.30pm to 5.30pm.

“It was very important to renovate this space that was looking terrible. It’s the heart of the town and very important. This project will help to change the image and we want to move forward with regenerating Paphos,” he said.

Stefanou said that the seven teams of artists and architects are creating installations which will remain in the garden for a year.

Participating teams of architects and artists come from Cyprus, Denmark and China.

In addition to these installations, benches created by artist Michalis Papamichael as part of the ReBench programme, will also be placed in the gardens.

“He upcycles and uses recycled materials in a very modern style to create these benches,” Stephanou said.