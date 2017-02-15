Our View: Mutinous privates likely to get some demands satisfied

It was only a matter of time before the full-time National Guardsmen that were hired in November started protesting about their work conditions, demanding improvements and making thinly-veiled threats to their employers.

A little over three months after they started work they have sent a letter to the minister of defence complaining about the long hours they were working, the money they were being paid, the number of times per month they were on night duty, the low holiday entitlement and serving a long way from their home. The letter, signed by SYOP (an acronym for contract soldiers) gives an example of the hours a private puts in each week – significantly more than 35 – without receiving additional payment or days off.

The union mentality that plagues all sections of the public sector was never going to be kept out of the National Guard once 3,000 privates were employed. In fact, National Guard officers are unionised even though the entity that defends their interests is known as an association rather than a union. In their letter, the privates protest that “we do not have the right to appoint an association of people that would represent us,” and ask the minister: “Is it that you do not want us to organise ourselves to fight for our rights?” They also complained that their contracts were vague and they were being exploited as a result by the Guard command.

Now the 3,000 SYOP have become part of the public sector they feel they can demand the undemanding life enjoyed by the rest of public sector employees. They want the National Guard to serve them, just as the state hospitals exist to serve doctors and nurses rather than patients and schools to serve teachers rather than students – not too many night duties, an army camp close to their home, more days holiday and overtime pay when they work more than 35 hours per week. The requirements of the National Guard are of secondary importance because the needs of workers always come first in the public sector.

The letter also features the obligatory threat and reminder to politicians that if the demands of the privates were not satisfied they would lose votes. “If these issues are not corrected gentlemen, there will be mass resignations and together with our army fatigues we will hand in our election booklets.” In many countries this behaviour would have been seen as mutiny, but in union-run Cyprus, we suspect the army rebels will eventually get their way, because elections are approaching and politicians always give in to voters.

Ideally, the defence minister and National Guard chief, to whom the letter is addressed, should find out who the ringleaders are and throw them out of the army – court martial would be out of the question in Cyprus – thus making an example out of them. But a compromise aimed at keeping the mutinous privates happy is more likely solution.