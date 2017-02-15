Whirlwind Bayern crush Arsenal 5-1

February 15th, 2017

Bayern Munich scored three goals in a dazzling 10-minute spell in the second half to extend their record to 16 consecutive home wins in the competition

Bayern Munich crushed Arsenal 5-1 in their Champions League round of 16 first leg on Wednesday, scoring three goals in a dazzling 10-minute spell in the second half to extend their record to 16 consecutive home wins in the competition.

Thiago Alcantara struck twice and Robert Lewandowski, Arjen Robben and substitute Thomas Muller were also on target as the Bavarians, struggling for form recently, inflicted Arsenal’s first defeat of the season in Europe’s premier club competition.

Alexis Sanchez had equalised for the visitors, scoring on the rebound after Manuel Neuer saved his 30th-minute penalty.

The sides meet for the second leg in London on March 7.

