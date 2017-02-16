Akinci leaves talks (update)

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci left the meeting with President Nicos Anastasiades on Thursday, according to the Cyprus News Agency.

On his return to the presidential palace, Anastasiades said he would issue a written statement explaining what happened later in the day.

“I will not make any comment. You should wait. I will issue a written statement,” he said.

The morning meeting between the leaders took place under a cloud caused by a vote in parliament last week to commemorate a 1950 referendum on Enosis – union with Greece.

Akinci had said that he would raise the mater during the meeting.

UN Special Adviser Espen Barth Eide said on Wednesday that the current climate was not optimal for the talks and he hoped the leaders could clear the air during their scheduled meeting.

Late Wednesday, at a ceremony in Limassol, Anastasiades said it was inconceivable for anyone to question the Greek Cypriot side`s will to reach a solution for a bizonal, bicommunal federation after some 37 years of dialogue.