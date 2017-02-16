Bar review: Frames, Nicosia

Frames Nicosia Espresso and Cocktails, is yet another new, all day lounge bar that’s recently opened in the capital, a movement that seems to define Nicosia’s burgeoning nightlife scene.

Opened mid December, Frames is open nearly 24/7. It struck me as an odd place but it has been very popular since its launch, especially among university students. It’s a large space which seats approximately 100 indoors and 60 out. The physical space has an unusual layout, the ceilings are incredibly high and the bar, which takes up a huge amount of space, is an interesting boomerang shape. The bar is very pretty indeed, lined with stools and with large mirrors behind highlighting an impressive array of alcohol.

With 18 varieties of single malt whiskey, 20 types of beer, 43 labels of red, white and rosé international wines and Champagnes there’s absolutely no shortage of choice. The signature cocktails are designed by the specialist barman (a member of the International Bartender Association) and are both very reasonably priced and well designed.

Frames is an easy going space with a splendid supply of alcohol. The cocktail menu may not dazzle with crazy and original ingredients, still, the cocktails are well made and tasty. Their Grey Goose Vodka based Sweet Amelie, despite being very sweet (and not my typical choice of drink) is moorish; perfect for the hotter months. Full of fruity flavours, it’s light on alcohol, creamy and washes down well. For a more serious cocktail, then their Old Boys is the man for the job, served in whisky glass, the citrus smelling J&B Whiskey, Drambuie, orange and mint curacao packs a punch to both nostrils and taste buds.

In warmer days, the entire glass front wall will open up to create a huge outdoor seating area, where in typical Nicosia style, people can enjoy watching cars whizzing by. The rest of the inside bar area squeezes in several high tables and chairs. The atmosphere overall is chatty. Despite the music being predominantly Deep house, one can hear people nattering away above it; the music stays pleasantly in the background. At the end of the bar area, another huge glass division separates the drinking area (where you can eat too) from the main café style eatery.

Weekdays sees more of the neighbouring students pop in to chillax, however Wednesdays and weekends attract different clientele of varying ages dressed to impress. Reservations are a must on weekends and event nights.

Thursday nights play mainstream mixed Greek and English tunes. Their special events have an entrance fee after 10.30pm. They also offer 15% discount to students presenting a Frame’s card. The resident DJ plays all kinds of house on Wednesday, Friday and Saturdays and upcoming events can be found on their Facebook page.

Where: 14 Porfyriou Dikaiou, Egkomi, Nicosia

When: Monday – Sunday 8.30am – 02.00

How much: Cocktails €7-10.00

Contact: 22 515535, facebook.com/espressoandcocktails/