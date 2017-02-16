Divided hauliers reject Eurogate deal, remain outside port

After lorry drivers rejected the agreement struck by container terminal operator Eurogate and Povek to compensate them for time lost while waiting at the Limassol port late on Wednesday, the hauliers are still refusing to work prompting the head of their union Giorgos Charalambous to resign.

“The gate is open but hauliers are not entering the port,” Giorgos Pouros, Eurogate’s Limassol port manager said on Thursday.

The agreement which provides for €50 compensation payable to every driver for every additional hour a haulier spends inside the port over two hours, disappointed a portion of the lorry drivers who expected a lower threshold.

“We were authorised to talk to the company,” Kyriacos Moustakas, an official of Povek, an umbrella organisation which represents smaller companies as well as professionals, said on state radio CyBC. “This was achieved. If some folks want to have their trucks (parked) at home and getting compensation, this cannot be done”.