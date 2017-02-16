€2,000 of cigarettes stolen from Larnaca kiosk

Two thousand euro’s worth of cigarettes were stolen from a Larnaca kiosk in the early hours on Thursday, according to police.

Two men wearing hoods broke into the kiosk, forcing a door of the building in the Petrakis Kyprianou area of Larnaca open, grabbed 500 packs of cigarettes and fled in a black vehicle.

The thieves’ moves were recorded by video surveillance and it seems that one of them cut the lock of the kiosk’s door with scissors while the other one was holding a crowbar.

The kiosk’s alarm went off.

A little later, at around 2.20am, police on patrol spotted a car fitting the description of the vehicle the thieves used leaving at breakneck speed from a parking next to a kiosk located in the Raphael Santi area of Larnaca.

The car didn’t have a registration number and the driver managed to escape despite efforts by police to stop the vehicle.