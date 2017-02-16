Man dies after falling from roof

February 16th, 2017

A 62-year-old man died while trying to help out workers placing metal roofing materials on his three-storey house in Limassol, police said on Thursday.

According police, Kyriacos Charalambous was killed when he lost his balance and fell about 10 metres to the ground.

The incident, police said, took place shortly after 10am in Kato Polemidia.

“Police are investigating an accident,” Limassol CID chief Ioannis Soteriades said.

“A 62-year-old man, who had been placing metal roofing sheets, died, when he lost his balance in circumstances still under investigation and fell from about 10 metres,”

Labour Inspection department officials and a state pathologist were called to the scene, to help ascertain the causes of the accident.

