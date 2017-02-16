Limassol winner takes €16.4m Joker haul – reports

ONE lucky individual in Cyprus or Greece has realised his or her dreams on Thursday after guessing right and winning a whopping €16.4m in the Joker lottery. Initial news reports suggested the lucky winner was in Limassol.

The lottery, operated by OPAP, covers both Greece and Cyprus.

The massive payout of €16,428,000 came after 16 successive draws without a winner.

The lucky numbers in Thursday’s draw were: 9, 11, 33, 43, 44, and the Joker was 13.

The largest amount the Joker lottery ever paid out was in April 2010, when three lucky winners shared €19.3m, after 14 consecutive draws with no winner.