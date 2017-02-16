Reunification talks up in the air (update 2)

Uncertainty reigned on Thursday over the future of reunification talks as the two sides appeared unable to get past a controversial decision by parliament to commemorate the 1950 enosis (union with Greece) referendum.

A meeting between the two leaders ended abruptly with the Turkish Cypriot side saying talks will continue when the Greek Cypriot side rectified parliament’s mistake.

Early reports said Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci had walked out of Thursday morning’s meeting with President Nicos Anastasiades, but they were later denied.

Akinci said it was not him who had walked out but Anastasiades. The Cyprus News Agency reported that Akinci left during a short break in which Anastasiades had walked out of the room to have a smoke.

CNA said there had not been any tension between the leaders.

Akinci later said Anastasiades walked out while UN Special Adviser Espen Barth Eide was talking about the enosis issue, shouting “‘I have nothing further to say.'”

“It’s up to Anastasiades to reopen the door that he banged behind him in the middle of today’s meeting,” Akinci said.

The Turkish Cypriot leader said Anastasiades found the House decision wrong and “he should say this publicly”

“The door of the negotiations will open once the Greek Cypriot side corrects the mistake,” Akinci said.

On his return to the presidential palace, Anastasiades said he would issue a written statement later in the day explaining what happened.

“I will not make any comment. You should wait. I will issue a written statement,” he said.

It had been expected that the morning meeting would be overshadowed by a vote in parliament last week to commemorate a 1950 referendum on Enosis – union with Greece.

Akinci had said that he would raise the matter during the meeting.

UN Special Adviser Espen Barth Eide said on Wednesday that the current climate was not optimal for the talks and he hoped the leaders could clear the air during their scheduled meeting.

Late Wednesday, at a ceremony in Limassol, Anastasiades said it was inconceivable for anyone to question the Greek Cypriot side’s will to reach a solution for a bizonal, bicommunal federation after some 37 years of dialogue.