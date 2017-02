Drivers are asked to be particularly careful in the mountain areas because of snow and ice on the roads.

Police have announced that the following roads are open only to four-wheel drive vehicles and those equipped with snow chains:

Farmakas – Odous

Vavatsinias – Machairas

Kakopetria – Karvounas

Kakopetria – Spilia

Kakopetria – Pinewood – Prodromos

Prodromos – Platres

Prodromos – Lemithou – Ayios Dimitrios

Pedoulas – Prodromos

Pedoulas – Kykkos – Kampos

Karvounas – Troodos

Platres – Troodos

Prodromos – Troodos

Papoutsa – Agros

Agros – Kyperounta

The public is advised to check police announcements as road conditions are continually changing.