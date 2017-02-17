Ayia Napa declares nine Swedes as ‘ambassadors of tourism’

IN what has become a new tradition, Ayia Napa has once again honoured tourists who have visited the resort town for more than 20 times, by declaring them ‘ambassadors of tourism’.

This time, deputy mayor Christos Zanettos bestowed the honour on nine Swedes, three couples and three individuals during a ceremony at town hall on Thursday.

They are Marie Coughlan (40 visits), Kerstin Persson (33), Britt Engman (23), Anders and Lena Franzen (22), Rolf and Mayny Elgbratt (22), Jonas Assar and Kajsa Sylvia Margareta Bystrom (25).