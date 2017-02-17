BoC execs referred to criminal court in 2010 fraud case

THE Nicosia district court on Thursday referred to a criminal trial the third case involving Bank of Cyprus officials, who are accused of market manipulation and conspiracy to defraud investors.

Hearings before the Nicosia criminal court are to commence on March 9. The defendants were ordered released until then on condition they each post a €200,000 bond.

Three of the accused individuals are still with the bank. They are: deputy chief executive officer and chief operating officer Christodoulos Patsalides, finance director Eliza Livadiotou, and group treasurer Despina Kyriakidou.

The other defendants are former CEOs Andreas Eliades and Yiannis Kypri, former finance division chief Christis Hadjimitsis and former risk management boss Nicolas Karydas.

They face a total of 18 charges relating to market manipulation, conspiracy, forgery and circulation of a forged document, from 2010 to 2014.

They are charged with conspiring to reclassify the bank’s holdings in Greek government bonds – with an effective date of April 1, 2010 – with intent to defraud investors.

The bonds were reclassified in a manner as to indicate the bank had suffered fewer losses than it actually did, conveying a better picture overall of the lender’s financials.

In turn, this resulted in the stock value being listed higher than it would otherwise have been – a move which the state prosecutor (Attorney-general) believes is tantamount to market manipulation.

The forgery charge, meanwhile, relates to the minutes of a meeting of the BoC Group’s Assets and Liabilities Committee (ALCO) of April 7, 2010.

The prosecution asserts the date on the document was altered.

Unlike the first two cases filed against former officials – and the bank itself – which were based on reports by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission, this one was based on a report by the lender’s own internal audit unit.