Swan Lake, Tchaikovsky’s first ballet, will be shown in cinemas worldwide this month and Cyprus is no exception. The cinema-exclusive event will take place in more than 1,600 cinemas in over 60 countries throughout February. And on Sunday it is screened in three Cyprus cities simultaneously, Nicosia, Larnaca and Paphos, giving people from all over the island a chance to enjoy an evening with the famous Bolshoi ballet. The screenings celebrate Swan Lake’s 140th anniversary. A ballet of ultimate beauty, and a score of unparalleled perfection, it was born at the Bolshoi in 1877.

By moonlight on the shore of a mysterious lake, Prince Siegfried meets the bewitched swan-woman Odette. Completely spellbound by her beauty, he swears his love to her. However, the Prince realises too late that Fate has another plan for him….

In the dual role of the white swan Odette and her rival black swan Odile, prima ballerina Svetlana Zakharova exudes both vulnerability and cunning through superb technical mastery, alongside Denis Rodkin, the company’s youngest male principal dancer, as a powerful and emotional Siegfried. Including breath taking scenes with the Bolshoi’s corps de ballet, this is classical ballet at its finest.

The ballet has been restaged by Yuri Grigorovich, the Bolshoi’s legendary ballet master who celebrated his 90th birthday on January 2, 2017. Since the 1960s, the Russian choreographer has staged a great number of ballets for the Bolshoi, repertoire classics along with modern creations, and has given the company some of its most celebrated productions to this day.

Swan Lake

Screening of the ballet by the Bolshoi Ballet. February 19. K Cineplex Nicosia, Larnaca and Paphos. 7pm. €10/8. Tel: 24 819022