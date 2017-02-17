Elderly woman injured in kitchen fire

An elderly woman suffered severe burns in Larnaca early on Friday morning in a kitchen fire caused by a gas leak.

According to the fire service they were called to the house in the Kokkinos housing settlement at 5.50am and found the kitchen on fire.

They managed to extinguish the blaze after 55 minutes but the kitchen and its contents suffered extensive damage.

A 77-year-old woman who was in the building was taken to Larnaca General Hospital by her husband before the fire brigade arrived.

She has burns on her face, neck and hands and was transferred to Nicosia General Hospital because of the severity of her condition.

The fire was probably caused by a gas leak near the ignition source.