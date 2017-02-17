Erotokritou, others to be sentenced on March 1.

February 17th, 2017 Crime, Cyprus 0 comments

Erotokritou, others to be sentenced on March 1.

Former deputy attorney general Rikkos Erotokritou

The Nicosia criminal court set March 1 as the day of sentencing former attorney-general Rikkos Erotokritou, two other lawyers, and a law firm, found guilty on charges of bribery, conspiracy to defraud, and conspiracy to subvert the course of justice.

Defence lawyers argued for leniency on Friday following last week’s guilty verdict in the high-profile corruption trial involving Erotokritou, Andreas Kyprizoglou, Panayiotis Neocleous, and the Andreas Neocleous law firm.

The defendants were released until March 1.

The four were said to have colluded to arrange for Erotokritou to launch the criminal prosecution of five Russian individuals and one company, at the behest and to the benefit of the Neocleous law firm, which had long been battling them in Cypriot and Russian courts over ownership and control of Providencia, a trust-fund worth millions.

In exchange, the prosecution said, Erotokritou was rewarded for his troubles with the Neocleous law firm failing to appear in court on the day a lawsuit the former AG filed against legacy Laiki bank – then represented by the Neocleous law firm – demanding that over €500,000 of his loans are offset against his ‘haircut’ deposits.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information