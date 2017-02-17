The first teams of the Idea Programme have graduated

In a solemn ceremony in the presence of the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Mr Nicos Anastasiades, former President Mr Giorgos Vasiliou, the Bank of Cyprus’ Managing Director Mr John Hourican, as well as other honourable guests, the graduation ceremony of the first 4 teams of the Idea programme was successfully held. The first teams to graduate were Bandster, iCheers, Materics, and Prediti.

Following 12 months of intensive guidance and training to develop their idea by distinguished individuals in their field, a €10.000 grant from the Bank of Cyprus, and extensive promotion, they are now in a position to make a strong entrance to the start-ups ecosystem and attract investment and market share both from the Cypriot and global public.

The Idea programme is now accepting applications for its 2nd cycle in 2017, so that it can help 8 new teams with innovative ideas implement them to the fullest of their capabilities. Implementing innovative ideas through start-up businesses and entrepreneurship is Idea’s goal, thus contributing both in economic growth and society’s evolution through solutions and proposals that enrich and improve our way of life.

The Idea programme is an initiative by the Bank of Cyprus and the CIIM, supported by Deloitte, Innovation/Leo Burnett, Lellos P. Demetriades Law Office, and MTN. It was born out of the vision of boosting Cypriot entrepreneurship and offering Cypriot minds opportunities to expand internationally.

For more information on the Idea programme and the application process for 2017, interested parties may visit www.idea.net, call at 22128260 or 22001155, or email info@ideacy.net.