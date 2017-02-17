Green Dot to lower charges

GREEN Dot Cyprus, the publicly owned recycling company, said on Thursday it was lowering its charges on the recycling of packaged consumer waste by five per cent.

The reduction was effective immediately, the organisation said.

“Prudent financial management and the retaining of our financial robustness have allowed for this reduction in charges, and we hope to be able to make further reductions in the near future,” Green Dot said in a press release.

The move comes after a year when the organisation significantly increased packaging recovery. Compared to 2015, in 2016 Green Dot increased its recovery cost by 20 per cent, reaching some 61,000 tonnes.