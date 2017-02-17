Limassol woman wins €16.4m Joker, to pay €3.3m in tax (Update)

February 17th, 2017 Cyprus 0 comments

Limassol woman wins €16.4m Joker, to pay €3.3m in tax (Update)

A Cypriot from Limassol has won over €16m on the OPAP lottery, Joker, the highest amount ever collected by a single winner. An OPAP announcement said the winner was a woman who had already contacted the gaming company.

Following 16 consecutive jackpots on Joker, the Limassol resident guessed the 5+1 numbers correctly, winning some €16.4m by paying just €3.

The previous record was €19.2m shared by two lucky winners. In November 2014, Joker again paid €18.4ml to two winners.

The lucky coupon was played at Fotini Kavazi’s OPAP agency, on Archbishop Makarios Avenue in Mesa Yitonia.

The winner will have to part with around €3.3m that will be paid to the government as tax.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information