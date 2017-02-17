Limassol woman wins €16.4m Joker, to pay €3.3m in tax (Update)

A Cypriot from Limassol has won over €16m on the OPAP lottery, Joker, the highest amount ever collected by a single winner. An OPAP announcement said the winner was a woman who had already contacted the gaming company.

Following 16 consecutive jackpots on Joker, the Limassol resident guessed the 5+1 numbers correctly, winning some €16.4m by paying just €3.

The previous record was €19.2m shared by two lucky winners. In November 2014, Joker again paid €18.4ml to two winners.

The lucky coupon was played at Fotini Kavazi’s OPAP agency, on Archbishop Makarios Avenue in Mesa Yitonia.

The winner will have to part with around €3.3m that will be paid to the government as tax.