Man seriously hurt after trying to put out church fire

February 17th, 2017 News in Brief 0 comments

Man seriously hurt after trying to put out church fire

A 57-year-old man was in critical condition on Friday after he was rushed to hospital with serious breathing problems caused by smoke inhalation while he was trying to put out a fire at a church in Nicosia district.

The fire broke out at 4pm and was noticed by the man who tried to tackle it on his own. He suffered breathing problems and was rushed to Nicosia general hospital where he was admitted to the intensive care unit and placed on a ventilator.

Doctors said his condition was critical.

The blaze was eventually put out by the fire service but it caused damage to the walls and equipment. Investigators said it started from the candles inside the church.

 

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information