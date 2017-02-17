A minute with Christiana Koulouma Pole dancer

Where do you live?

I live in Athens, alone

Best childhood memory?

The day I decided to take my first water ski class and so I did and I was really good at it. I may have been around 7 years old.

What did you have for breakfast?

At the moment I am in Paris since I was chosen to be in the top five finalists to compete in Pole Theatre Paris 2017. So I had breakfast at the hotel. Scrambled eggs, croissant, jam, fruit salad, etc

Would you class yourself as a day or night person? What’s your idea of the perfect night/day out?

I am definitely a day person. A perfect day would be at the beach just across from my family house in Limassol.

Best book ever read?

Hmm. my favourite book is The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari. There are lots of spiritual lessons in this book so it touched me a lot.

Favourite film of all time?

Oh, this I really can’t accurately answer. I am a huge fan of movies. I would just say I like psychological thrillers the most. I like mind games and films that keep my adrenaline high.

Favourite holiday destination? What’s your dream trip?

Favourite holiday destination would be anywhere that I could get some sun, sea, silence… My dream destination would be Hawaii. I love exotic places.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Well I am not in the car now but if I was I would be listening to Deep house music.

What is always in your fridge?

Lots of fruit.

Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like?

It would have to be in Hawaii. A beach house with a dance studio also in it. The sound of the waves would be a great source of inspiration and creativity.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

I would choose to go out with my crazy friends. Keeping it simple.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

I would take all of my money and travel to Hawaii and spend it all.

What is your greatest fear?

Wasting my time on things that mean nothing to me. Time is limited and we must use it in a way that makes us happy.

Tell me a joke…

Hahhaa. I hate jokes 😉