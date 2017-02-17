News podcast: School reforms; plans to improve cancer care

February 17th, 2017 Cyprus 0 comments

Health minister George Pamporidis

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:
  • Cyprus’ Health Minister outlines plans to improve cancer care;
  • The Minister of Education talks about school reforms;
  • The Cyprus Red Cross inaugurates activities at the Kophinou reception centre
  • A new study calls for harsher penalties for motorists who break the law

For more, visit: http://cyprusmail.libsyn.com/

Information