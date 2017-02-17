Now is not the time for further blame-game

THE continuation of peace talks was in the balance after yesterday’s brief meeting of the leaders failed to clear the air in the wake of last Friday’s House vote about marking the 1950 enosis referendum at schools, which sparked an angry reaction in the north. The meeting ended prematurely with one of the two leaders (depending on whose version one believed) storming off.

Yesterday’s episode marked a return to the old days of the blame-game and petty bickering that was not a good sign. Immediately after the meeting’s early end, unnamed Greek Cypriot sources told the Cyprus News Agency that Mustafa Akinci had left the talks, during a break in which President Anastasiades had left the room for a smoke. A little later, Akinci, back in the north, claimed that Anastasiades had stormed off, telling Espen Barth Eide, “I have nothing further to say.” Anastasiades implied Akinci was lying during a televised news conference later in the day, urging Eide to say who was telling the truth.

The only sensible comment about the unnecessary bickering was tweeted by Akel chief Andros Kyprianou who said, “The two leaders should stop playing the game of extremist nationalist elements and find a way to continue the dialogue!” Kyprianou was absolutely right because it was the extremist, anti-settlement forces on both sides which raised the ante.

The fascists of Elam came up with the proposal for the celebration of the enosis referendum at schools and it was backed by all the pro-partition parties; it was approved because Disy, irresponsibly, abstained. Akinci immediately condemned the move, while the Turkish Cypriot hardliners grabbed the opportunity to lash out at the talks and argue that the Greek Cypriots could not be trusted as they had a different agenda.

Anastasiades did not ease the tension on Monday when he condemned the reaction of the Turkish Cypriots and cited the annual celebrations in the north on the anniversary of the Turkish invasion as an example of ongoing provocation. In his eagerness to keep the nationalists happy, he defended Elam and the rejectionists, whose only objective is the derailment of the peace process.

It is astonishing that all the progress achieved at the talks over the last 21 months is now being threatened by a triviality that has been blown out of proportion by politicians and media, with neither side prepared to budge from its position. The Turkish Cypriot side over-reacted to the House vote, but the Greek Cypriot side did not help matters by defending the Elam proposal on the grounds that the north also took decisions that provoked in the Republic.

We hope a face-saving formula for resolving the matter will be found soon, because any delay would allow the blame game to veer out of control, with consequences that only the pro-partition parties of both sides would welcome.