Probe to determine if aid to small TV stations is legal

AUDITOR-general Odysseas Michaelides will seek the attorney-general’s view over a cabinet decision to grant financial assistance to four small television channels, MPs heard on Thursday.

“We have questions, which could require asking the attorney-general for guidance on whether there is a violation of a law,” Michaelides told the House watchdog committee.

According to the cabinet decision Plus, Capital, Extra and Mad TV received €20,000 each in 2015 and €90,000 in 2016, due to the high charges they pay Velister, the private company that owns the rights for one of two digital platforms.

Michaelides said all television stations had to pay €180,000 each per year to Velister for the right to broadcast.

He added that with the information before them they could not tell if the cabinet decisions were legal.

“We haven’t seen anything to be able to say there is an illegality.”

According to Michaelides, Velister owed the state €4.5mln, as part of the payment for the licence it won in 2010.

Velister said the reason why the money was not being paid was because of an ongoing court case between the company and the state.

The charges paid by the television stations were set by the regulator for electronic communications and post office and not them, Velister said.

Velister was awarded the contract after it appealed the participation of two other competitors – CyTA and LRG – in 2010, arguing that they did not meet the minimum requirements.

The state responded by appealing the decision and the case was before the Supreme Court.