Push yourself to the limits for charity

Get fit and aid charity! It is time to start preparing for Dorian’s Coastal Challenge, an obstacle run for charity which takes place for the second year on April 8.

Although you don’t need to be an elite athlete or marathon runner to cross the finish line, this doesn’t mean that you don’t have to prepare for the upcoming event. There is even an official training programme on its internet site.

Dorians Coastal Challenge, powered by Hellenic Bank, is a 5km run with 20+ obstacles and challenges along the sandy CTO Beach and in shallow waters (approximately one metre maximum depth).

During the Costal Challenge participants will conquer obstacles that challenge endurance, perseverance, mental toughness and team spirit. It won’t be easy, it will be a significant challenge for mind and body, but a fun day out, an extraordinary experience and an event to remember and chat about for months to come. The event is inspired by the ancient Dorian tribe, Greek mythology and history.

Dorians Coastal Challenge is open to everyone over 16, from people who exercise little or moderately to performance athletes, to all year swimmers and non-swimmers.

During the event participants, spectators, volunteers and anyone interested can become a volunteer bone marrow donor just by α simple cheek swab. Participants have the option during the event registration to donate €5, €10 or €20 to the Karaiskakio Foundation.

So, start getting ready, book your ticket and check out the strength and power, warm up and mobility exercises at www.dorianschallenge.com/en/train

Dorians Coastal Challenge

Obstacle run for charity sponsored by Hellenic Bank. April 8, 8am until 3pm. CTO beach in Larnaca. €35 until April 7, €55 at the event. For tickets and more info see Dorians Coastal Challenge on Facebook