RCB BANK RANKED THE SAFEST BANK IN CYPRUS

RCB Bank is pleased to announce that it was ranked the Safest Bank in Cyprus for 2016 in a survey by the distinguished international publication ‘Global Finance Magazine’. ‘Global Finance’ conducted a survey in more than 100 countries and based its rankings on the long-term credit ratings of the three rating agencies, namely: Moody’s, Fitch and Standard & Poor’s and the total assets of the 1,000 largest banks in the world.

The announcement was made in New York during the annual ranking assessment of the safest banks in the world and the full survey was published in the magazine towards the end of the year.

Commenting on this important recognition, Dr. Kirill Zimarin, CEO of RCB Bank noted: “It is for us and our clients an important distinction that fully reflects RCB Bank’s financial strength and stability. We continue to grow with the same prudent model that has elevated RCB to a leading position in Cyprus and shall continue to secure the best interest of our clients and also of Cyprus at large”.