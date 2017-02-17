Wenger: I will still be a manager next season

February 17th, 2017

Arsene Wenger says he will definitely be managing next season, whether at Arsenal "or somewhere else"

Arsene Wenger said he will decide whether to extend his 20-year spell at Arsenal in March or April but that whatever he decides he will be managing a team next season.

The pressure on Wenger is mounting as Arsenal look certain to exit the Champions League at the first knockout stage for the seventh season in a row after the 5-1 demolition by Bayern Munich in the round of 16 first-leg game on Wednesday.

When asked if his future at the club will be decided before end of the season Wenger told reporters: “Yes, I will decide my future in March or April, but I don’t know when.

“I speak to the board but I don’t want to speak about how they view my future. What’s important is the club, not my future. No matter what happens, I will manage next season. Whether it is here or not, that is for sure.”

