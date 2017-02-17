Wintery conditions limit mountain road access

Due to wintery weather conditions police more roads are accessible only to 4X4 vehicles or those with snow chains in the Nicosia area than in previous days as follows:
Fterikoudi – Alonas – Polystypos – Lagoudera
Polystypos – Madari – Chandria
Fterikoudi – Platanistasa
Platanistasa – Alonas
Platanistasa – Kato Moni
Palaichori – Agros
Agros – Alonas
Palaichori – Prophitis Elias – Sykopetra
Lagoudera – Xyliatos
Saranti – Lagoudera
Aska – Fterikoudi
Farmakas – Odous
Kampi – Farmakas
Aplikiou – Palaichori
In the Morphou area the road from Pedoulas to Prodromos has the same restrictions and in the Limassol area the roads from Karvounas, Platres and Prodromos to Troodos.
Police urges drivers to be careful, drive at low speeds and maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead.