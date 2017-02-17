Wintery conditions limit mountain road access

Due to wintery weather conditions police more roads are accessible only to 4X4 vehicles or those with snow chains in the Nicosia area than in previous days as follows:

Fterikoudi – Alonas – Polystypos – Lagoudera

Polystypos – Madari – Chandria

Fterikoudi – Platanistasa

Platanistasa – Alonas

Platanistasa – Kato Moni

Palaichori – Agros

Agros – Alonas

Palaichori – Prophitis Elias – Sykopetra

Lagoudera – Xyliatos

Saranti – Lagoudera

Aska – Fterikoudi

Farmakas – Odous

Kampi – Farmakas

Aplikiou – Palaichori

In the Morphou area the road from Pedoulas to Prodromos has the same restrictions and in the Limassol area the roads from Karvounas, Platres and Prodromos to Troodos.

Police urges drivers to be careful, drive at low speeds and maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead.