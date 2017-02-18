Anastasiades tries to defuse port crisis (Update 1)

Participants in the first meeting held by President Nicos Anastasiades on Saturday in Limassol over the problems at the port expressed their satisfaction on decisions taken and are awaiting a positive outcome from his meeting with lorry drivers, they said.

Anastasiades is currently having another meeting with representatives of lorry drivers who have been refusing for days to pick up goods from the port in protest over delays during loading and unloading at the container terminal.

The president had made an effort on Friday to convince the protesters to resume the delivery of containers whose number is increasing by the day, with no success.

Earlier in the day, he presided over a meeting at the Limassol district administration attended by Transport Minister Marios Demetriades, the permanent secretary of the transport ministry, board members of the Cyprus Ports Authority, the deputy port master, delegations of the port workers and customs clearers associations and the management of the Limassol port’s container terminal, Eurogate. Present was also the deputy government spokesman, Victoras Papadopoulos.

Following the first meeting, stakeholders expressed their satisfaction over decisions taken and Eurogate’s willingness to cooperate, but warned that unless lorry drivers get back to work, the economy will suffer.

“If they [truckers] cooperate on the adjustments, which we all dutifully made to facilitate operations at the Limassol port, normalcy will return within next week,” said the general director of the Employers and Industrialists Federation (OEB), Michalis Antoniou.

Otherwise, he said, the consequences will be irreversible for the economy and for all of us. “We will mourn over rubble,” he said.

Secretary-general of the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve), Marios Tsiakkis, said that unless the situation is reversed, and truckers resume operations promptly, the economy is in danger of being destroyed.

The head of the customs clearers association, Pantelis Christodoulou said the president requested the decisions taken be applied as of Monday.

“I hope a positive solution is also reached with lorry drivers so that they can get back to work, even today, otherwise our economy will face a serious problem,” he said.

The association of producers and exporters of citrus fruit and agricultural produce, said that they were in dire straits as fruit waiting to be exported is being ruined.

The drivers, whose Tuesday strike prompted Eurogate to announce an increase in staff and equipment employed at the port and the introduction of a night shift in order to cope with the delays, returned to work on Wednesday morning to again withdraw from the port angry after a software failure caused further delays. They said that they would continue their protest until Monday.

On Friday Eurogate said that more than 2,000 containers had been accumulated over the past few days and their number was increasing daily.

Imports and exports businesses are furious over the situation, and warned of shortages of goods should this continues.